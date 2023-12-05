Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 416.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. 1,645,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,519. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

