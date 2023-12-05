Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.85. 611,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

