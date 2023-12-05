LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Holdings Cut by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,553 shares during the period. LanzaTech Global accounts for 83.0% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 1.49% of LanzaTech Global worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Shares of LNZA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 25,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,376. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.