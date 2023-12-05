Keenan Capital LLC Sells 134,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Keenan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 14.2% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keenan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dynatrace worth $79,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 274,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,327. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

