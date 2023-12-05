Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 650 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.06. The stock had a trading volume of 167,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

