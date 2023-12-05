Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is West Tower Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.7% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of M traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 6,213,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

