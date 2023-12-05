Lewis Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Computer Task Group comprises 4.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTG. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $571,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 40,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,805. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

