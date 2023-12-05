First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,079 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

