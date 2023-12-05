H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 4.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.62. 452,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,437,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in H World Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after acquiring an additional 766,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in H World Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in H World Group by 993.0% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after buying an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

