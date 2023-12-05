Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $869,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

WDAY stock opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.75, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,469,902. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

