Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $365,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $983.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $942.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.