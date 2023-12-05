Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,076,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,609 shares.The stock last traded at $155.70 and had previously closed at $157.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

