Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 165,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 308,720 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sasol by 18.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sasol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 47.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

