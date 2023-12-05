Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

