Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

