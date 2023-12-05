Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 482,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

