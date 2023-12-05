Boston Family Office LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.14. 302,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.70 and a 200 day moving average of $466.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

