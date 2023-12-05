Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 548,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,255. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

