American Trust Acquires Shares of 167,379 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 430,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,442. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

