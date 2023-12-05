Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 149,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,525 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $35,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,022. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

