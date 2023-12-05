American Trust Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Trust owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $253.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

