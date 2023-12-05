Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 79,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. 453,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,138. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.