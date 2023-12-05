Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,498 shares of company stock worth $28,264,663. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 197,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average of $234.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.