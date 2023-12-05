Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,625 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.50. 285,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.98 and its 200 day moving average is $305.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

