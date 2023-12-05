Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $10.69 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $303.52 million and $10.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,370,694,416 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

