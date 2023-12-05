Nano (XNO) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Nano has a market cap of $102.24 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00170491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00570726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00400355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00119647 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

