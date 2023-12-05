Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3,472.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 242,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.