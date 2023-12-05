Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $10.67 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 593,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 3,367,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,511. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.26 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

