Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 140,164 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Denbury worth $29,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Denbury Price Performance

NYSE DEN remained flat at $88.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

