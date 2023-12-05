Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Bausch Health Companies worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

