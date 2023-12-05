Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,032 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,775. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

