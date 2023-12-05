Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $130.04. 1,083,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

