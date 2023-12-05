Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 553,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.