Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $84.79

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.79, but opened at $82.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 211,391 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,200.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

