Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.92. 820,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,420. The firm has a market cap of $321.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

