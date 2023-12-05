Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 156.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,010,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.58. 98,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $542.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

