SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.04. 1,401,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,744. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $363.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.