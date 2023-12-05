Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,687,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,344,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

