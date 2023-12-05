Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 521,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Annovis Bio Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ANVS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 246,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $23.89.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.53). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ANVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
