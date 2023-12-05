DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in November

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

