Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.36. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cinemark shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 341,482 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

Cinemark Trading Down 3.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

