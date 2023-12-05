Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Drops By 8.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRBU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,745. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

