GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.47. GameStop shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,403,293 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

