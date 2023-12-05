BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 61,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,743.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kamenetzky sold 123,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $191,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BARK traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 136,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BARK has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

