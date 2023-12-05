Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expands By 6.4%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

