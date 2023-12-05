Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 154,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,277. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

