CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down to $68.28

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.28, but opened at $66.19. CarMax shares last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 205,213 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

