Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 3.8% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

CMG traded up $11.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,152. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,989.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,243.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

