Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

