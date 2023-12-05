Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.