Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

